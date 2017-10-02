Brother of Las Vegas gunman lives in Orlando, says he’s stunned

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified Stephen Paddock as the gunman in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police say Paddock perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino and opened fire on an outdoor country music festival below. At least 50 people are dead and hundreds more are injured.

Officers say he killed himself before they breached his hotel room and found a cache of weapons.

Paddock was 64 years old and believed to have lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, which is about 80 miles outside of Las Vegas.

News Channel 8 has learned Paddock’s brother lives in Orlando.

