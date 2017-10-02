Adults’ prom in Washington raises money for programs benefiting special needs children

One program in Washington is getting prepared for its fifth annual Prom Part Two this weekend.

It is a prom for adults to raise money for Accept and ExCel, a program for children with special needs.

Organizers say all the proceeds goes to help fund activities for children with disabilities in the community like t-ball games and trips to the beach.

“They think it’s great because they get to get together, have fun together, and it’s less stress on the parent because they don’t have to pay for anything,”  Crystal Woolard, founder of the event, said. “It all goes to the parents so they don’t have to put the money out and focus on letting their kids have fun.”

Woolard also said the event raises awareness about children with special needs.

Anyone is welcome to attend this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Washington Civic Center. Tickets are $30

