5 dead after North Carolina deputy’s pursuit leads to crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Five people are dead after a car being chased by a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy slammed into a passing car, killing everyone in both vehicles.

Officials said Sunday that the deadly collision happened when a 2003 Acura shot through a red light in Greensboro and hit a Kia Optima with two females inside. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says two males and one female were killed in the Acura shortly before midnight Saturday.

Greensboro police say several nearby cars were damaged by flying debris.

Police say the Acura had been stolen two weeks earlier from a Greensboro apartment complex. Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen says the deputy involved in the chase was male.

Officials haven’t said whether the crash investigation will include whether the pursuit was lawful.