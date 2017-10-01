Week In Review: Weather, politics, and controversy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane evacuations followed by devastation of Hurricane Maria, plus controversy in the NFL were all top headlines this week.

First we start with Hurricane Maria evacuations.

Hundreds of residents and vacationers were ordered to leave Hatteras and Ocracoke islands ahead Hurricane Maria this week.

Some business along the coast even shut down for the week.

Officials in North Carolina estimate more than 10,000 people left the outer banks.

While residents on the North Carolina coast avoided major damage from Maria, Puerto Rico was not as lucky.

Most of Puerto Rico is without power and basic resources like food, water, fuel, and medicine, a week after the hurricane battered the island.

President Trump made additional disaster assistance available to Puerto Rico but later in the week accused San Juan mayor of poor leadership after her plea for help.

President trump also made headlines this week in the fight against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Sunday every team took part in some kind of protest during the national anthem after president trumps remarks on the Friday before.

Some players kneeled, some stood with locked arms, and some just stayed in the locker room until it was over.

This led to further conversations across the country about the flag code and disrespect to the American flag.

