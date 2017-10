ROBESON COUNTY (WBTW) – Authorities are responding to an incident where shots were fired at a Robeson County deputy.

Around 4:30 p.m., Sheriff Kenneth Sealey says the deputy has been pinned down for about an hour at a house with heavy gunfire. Sealey also says he is on scene.

Authorities have not confirmed an exact location. It is unknown if anyone is injured.

This story will be updated as we learn more.