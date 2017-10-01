Police investigating off-campus assault in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU and Greenville Police are investigating an off-campus assault that happened early Sunday morning.

According to an off-campus crime notification, the assault happened around midnight near E 4th. St. and Harding St.

There was a large party near-by which had been shut down by police. The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

There has been no suspect information released yet. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville Police at 252-329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.