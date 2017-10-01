Pizza delivery driver robbed in New Bern

By Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern Police is investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed Saturday afternoon. It happened around 5:54 p.m.

According to police, two suspects approached the delivery driver near Red Robin Lane and demanded money. Both suspects fled the area on foot with money and the pizza.

The suspects are described as black males wearing Halloween costumes with masks. One suspect is approximately 6’01” and the other was around 5’08”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

