Pirates take the court for first practice of 2017

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The new look ECU men’s basketball took to the floor for the first practice of the fall on Sunday afternoon. The Pirates have a lot of new faces and even some of the old faces look different. Kentrell Barkley, one of three returning starters, shaved off his dreadlocks in the offseason and is now rocking a fresh buzz cut.

The Pirates have the task of replacing Caleb White, Elijah Hughes and Andre Washington who were key players for ECU a year ago. The team will be much smaller without 7’1″ center Washington roaming the post, but the Pirates feel their backcourt will be a real strength this season.

Barkley joins B.J. Tyson and Jeremy Sheppard as the only starters returning for Jeff Lebo and company in 2017. Tyson and Lebo missed a large portion of 2015-16 due to injury but both are feeling great heading into the preseason. Along with a lot of new faces on the roster, Lebo added veteran assistant coach Doug Wojcik who served under Gonzaga head coach Mark Few last season.

Lebo says the trick to getting all the new faces on the same page comes from relaying on the veterans that have been in the program before.

“The teaching and slowing things down is going to be the big thing because we got a lot of new faces, new terminology so we are going to rely on the older guys to really be the pillars for us here early in the first month of practice,” said Lebo.

The players have taken it upon themselves to make sure that the bond on the court is strong off the court as well.

“We came in throughout the summer playing pickup a lot, trying to build the team chemistry,” said Tyson, “the brotherhood, the build, trusting each other and just playing with each other and just believing within each other.”

The Pirates open the season November 12 when they host Coppin State at 5 p.m.