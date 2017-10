RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say shots have been fired in the parking lot of a North Carolina mall.

Raleigh Police said no one appeared to be injured in the shooting at Triangle Town Center around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

The mall stayed open, but officers blocked off an entrance to one of the mall’s stores.

The statement from police did not include any description of who might have fired the shots.