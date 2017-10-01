Greenville church hosts services to address domestic violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday is the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one church in Greenville hosted services Sunday morning dedicated to the issue.

Cornerstone Baptist Church and the Center for Family Violence Prevention are trying to get the word out about domestic violence.

They are stressing the signs and symptoms to people, and letting victims know that they are not alone and there is help.

The center says it is the first year the church has hosted the services.

“Especially in the church setting, people come here to pray and to talk about their problems and it’s important,” victim advocate Chelsey Waters said. “We are continuing to break the silence so it’s not a closed-door issue.”

The center says they are always looking for volunteers and community members to get involved.

You can contact their main office to volunteer or get help.

All calls are confidential.