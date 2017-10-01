Greenville church hosts services to address domestic violence

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday is the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one church in Greenville hosted services Sunday morning dedicated to the issue.

Cornerstone Baptist Church and the Center for Family Violence Prevention are trying to get the word out about domestic violence.

They are stressing the signs and symptoms to people, and letting victims know that they are not alone and there is help.

The center says it is the first year the church has hosted the services.

“Especially in the church setting, people come here to pray and to talk about their problems and it’s important,” victim advocate Chelsey Waters said. “We are continuing to break the silence so it’s not a closed-door issue.”

The center says they are always looking for volunteers and community members to get involved.

You can contact their main office to volunteer or get help.

All calls are confidential.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s