First Baptist Church in Washington celebrates centennial anniversary

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One church in Washington celebrated their centennial anniversary Sunday morning.

First Baptist Church has been around since the 1800s, but they are celebrating 100 years at their location on Harvey Street.

Hundreds of people filled the sanctuary to celebrate the century.

“What a wonderful opportunity we have to come together and praise the Lord,” Evelyn Inabinett said.

Inabinett has been walking through the halls for the past 77 years.

“1940,” Inabinett said. “August of 1940. I was a sophomore in high school. This is my church home, it belongs to God, but this is my church home.”

Other members who also grew up in the church like Stan Edwards say a lot has changed, but one thing remains constant – the word of God.

“Society and people have changed so much,” Edwards said. “Stick with the scripture, which says we are in the world but we are not part of the world. We have to really concentrate on walking with Christ everyday.”

Members say they hope the next generation will continue to cling to the cross.

“I think it’s very important to stay involved in the church, be active, make sure your relationship with Him is strong,” youth member Matthew Cullom said.

“When I am here, I get to create lots of different friendships and experiences I’ve been able to do this past summer, through the church and you just learn a lot,” Matthew’s sister, Ashley, added.

Members hope the youth will push the church family forward in their next 100 years.

“I am always concerned about their growth and how they stay to their principles and morals that they have been taught here,” Edwards said. “They are going to be the foundation and the same people that we are.”

“That makes me feel good to know that we have we have got youth, because that is tomorrow,” Inabinett said. “That is tomorrow.”

Members say they hope to continue to be a beacon of light in Washington, and welcome members in from all corners of the community to give them fellowship and a place to call home.