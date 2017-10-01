First Alert Forecast: A quick shower could derail your Sunday plans

SUMMARY: A weak disturbance dives south into the area today, bringing clouds and the chance for a few sprinkles or showers.

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Breezy and cool with a few sprinkles or showers this afternoon, especially at the coast. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure brings quiet weather through the week. Temperatures slowly climb back to a few degrees above average by late week.

TROPICS: We’re watching two clusters of storms, one off the coast of Florida and one in the Caribbean, for the chance for tropical development this week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast