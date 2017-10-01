First Alert Forecast: A quick shower could derail your Sunday plans

SUMMARY: A weak disturbance dives south into the area today, bringing clouds and the chance for a few sprinkles or showers.

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Breezy and cool with a few sprinkles or showers this afternoon, especially at the coast. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s.

 

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

 

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure brings quiet weather through the week. Temperatures slowly climb back to a few degrees above average by late week.

 

TROPICS: We’re watching two clusters of storms, one off the coast of Florida and one in the Caribbean, for the chance for tropical development this week.

 

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
53° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
57° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
