ECU Alert prompts off-campus assault investigation

(GREENVILLE N.C.) WNCT- ECU and Greenville police are investigating after an off-campus assault.
An ECU alert was sent out around 12:30 Sunday morning saying a non-student reported he’d been assaulted in the area of E. 4th St. and Harding St.
A large party near by was subsequently shut down by ECU Police Officers.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.
There is no suspect at this time.
Police will continue to search the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315.