ECU Alert prompts off-campus assault investigation

By Published:

(GREENVILLE N.C.) WNCT- ECU and Greenville police are investigating after an off-campus assault.

An ECU alert was sent out around 12:30 Sunday morning saying a non-student reported he’d been assaulted in the area of E. 4th St. and Harding St.

A large party near by was subsequently shut down by ECU Police Officers.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

There is no suspect at this time.

Police will continue to search the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s