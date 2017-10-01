ECU Alert prompts off-campus assault investigation

(GREENVILLE N.C.) WNCT- ECU and Greenville police are investigating after an off-campus assault.

An ECU alert was sent out around 12:30 Sunday morning saying a non-student reported he’d been assaulted in the area of E. 4th St. and Harding St.

A large party near by was subsequently shut down by ECU Police Officers.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

There is no suspect at this time.

Police will continue to search the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315.