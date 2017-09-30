Princeville comes together for first Day of Hope rally

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was almost a year ago that hurricane Matthew ravaged portions of the east. One area hit hard, the town of Princeville, which was left under water held a rally today to lift spirits.

Hope was the word around town.

“There’s always hope,” said Edgecomb County Sheriff Clee Atkinson. “You know if you don’t have any hope day to day, why live? So this is a great day of hope to say hey, we the citizens of Edgecombe county…we will support Princeville from this day forward.”

“When people see positive things going on in their town,” said Mayor Bobbie Jones. “It gives them hope and when you don’t have hope it’s almost a worthless cause.”

Princeville residents rallied together to raise spirits, one year after the storm. Today they remain optimistic.

“We’re coming back bigger…better….bolder…!”

“I’ve been looking for this since day one,” said resident, Eddie Pettaway. “And I know each and every one will soon return back home under the grace of the Lord…just keep our hope in him.”

“I’ve come today to encourage the citizens,” said Congressman G.K. Butterfield. “To let them know the federal government is responding and hopefully once we get our 2018 budget, we can respond even more.”

“It’s a good day, a good day,” said Rocky Mount resident, Tia Lawrence. “I’m really happy to be here.”

A good day which included fellowship and the unveiling of a new town anthem and flag. A day of celebration for sure and it wasn’t just people of Princeville who showed up, but surrounding communities to offer their hugs and support.

“As an Edgecombe resident,” said Sheriff Atkinson. “You can’t help but feel hurt and pain of going through this twice of flooding for the city of Princeville.”

“Reach out to the other communities,” said Nathlyn Ohree. “That are beside them and around them because we are here to help and support them.”

Everyone all coming together at the end of the day with the message of hope for the future.

“The spirit of unity will be contagious,” said Ohree. “And everybody will catch it and we will see progress this time next year.”