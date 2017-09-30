North Carolina man faces animal fighting charges

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been indicted on federal dogfighting charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 54-year-old Brexton Redell Lloyd of Eagle Springs in Moore County faces a 14-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday.

The Justice Department news release said Lloyd is charged with conspiracy and 13 counts of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act. The charges stem from pit bull-type dogs he kept at home.

Lloyd is accused of training the dogs for fighting in North Carolina and around the country.

Federal authorities seized the dogs in March as part of an effort around the country that rescued 100 animals.

Lloyd faces up to five years in prison and $3.5 million in fines if conceited on all charges. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.