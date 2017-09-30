Men walk in red heels for domestic violence awareness “Walk a Mile in her Shoes” event

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Men in heels – yes, you heard right and it was all for a good cause. The first annual “Walk a Mile in her Shoes” event. The men wore red heels down the streets of Kinston.

The purpose of the walk was to spread awareness of domestic violence. October is domestic violence awareness month.

“They need to understand know that domestic violence stills occurs,” said Sue Proctor, Executive Director of SAFE for Lenoir County. “I think sometimes we forget because it’s not touching home. I think the other thing is you need to understand domestic violence crosses all genders, all races, and all economic statuses.”

Some of the funds will go back to the “SAFE” program to enhance their agency which will help them to better serve their community and spread awareness. Our own Tamara Scott was there to emcee the event.

