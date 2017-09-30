Members of ‘Love a Sea Turtle’ youth non-profit celebrate Bike Your Park Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Saturday is Bike Your Park Day, a nationwide event celebrated each year by thousands of people through the Adventure Cycling Association.

Members of ‘Love a Sea Turtle’ youth non-profit gathered at River Park North to celebrate by cycling around the park.

Volunteers said the event is meant to encourage people to be active while enjoying the outdoors.

“Our city and Greenville and eastern North Carolina have so much to offer in terms of natural resources,” volunteer Daniel Hemme said. “I mean you look at a beautiful park like River Park North. It is a real opportunity to get out and explore, and I think bicycling offers fun and healthy way to explore nature and the outdoors in a way we might not usually get to.”

Hemme also said it is also a way to celebrate National Public Lands Day.

“Encouraging people to get out and participate in this big event and be part of something bigger than Greenville and bigger than ourselves,” Hemme said. “It’s just a great time to get out and be apart of that and enjoy nature and do it on a bicycle.”