Greenville non-profit founder receives national recognition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local non-profit co-founder is finding herself on a very exclusive list.

Restore One co-founder Anna Smith was voted one of the top influence leaders in the fight against human trafficking and slavery. Smith was ranked 22nd in the list that also included the likes of actor Ashton Kucher, Aditi Wanchoo of Adidas, and Luis Debaca of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Smith, along with her husband Chris, started Restore One to fight child sex trafficking, particularly of males. They are nearing completion of the Anchor House, which will serve as a safe-home in Greene County for male victims of sex trafficking.

