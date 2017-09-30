First Alert Forecast: A nice fall weekend ahead

SUMMARY: One last cold front works through the area today, bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Sunday but little to no rain.

TODAY: Clouds give way to sunshine by afternoon. Highs will be in the 70’s.

 

TONIGHT: Clear and very cool. Lows will be in the 40’s & 50’s inland, near 60 at the coast.

 

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool with the chance for a shower at the coast. Highs will be in the upper 60’s & low to mid 70’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure dominates the eastern part of the country for much of next week. Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures slowly warming back up to average by later in the week.

 

TROPICS: We’re watching two clusters of storms, one over the Florida peninsula and one in the Caribbean, for the chance for tropical development next week.

 

 

TROPICS: We're watching two clusters of storms, one over the Florida peninsula and one in the Caribbean, for the chance for tropical development next week.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
59° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
