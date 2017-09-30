First Alert Forecast: A nice fall weekend ahead

SUMMARY: One last cold front works through the area today, bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Sunday but little to no rain.

TODAY: Clouds give way to sunshine by afternoon. Highs will be in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Clear and very cool. Lows will be in the 40’s & 50’s inland, near 60 at the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool with the chance for a shower at the coast. Highs will be in the upper 60’s & low to mid 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure dominates the eastern part of the country for much of next week. Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures slowly warming back up to average by later in the week.

TROPICS: We’re watching two clusters of storms, one over the Florida peninsula and one in the Caribbean, for the chance for tropical development next week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 59 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast