Body found floating in channel at NC Outer Banks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – A body was recovered from the Pamlico Sound off Pea Island early Friday morning.

The Coast Guard was dispatched around 4:45 a.m. that a boater had spotted the body floating in Davis Channel, a half-mile south of Oregon Inlet near the Bonner Bridge.

A Coast Guard spokesperson told WAVY-TV that Station Oregon Inlet personnel were dispatched to recover the body, and were assisted by the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and North Carolina Marine Patrol.

There are no other details available.