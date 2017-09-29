Touchdown Friday-Week7

By Published:

Here is the schedule for tonight’s 7th week of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday:

Touchdown Friday Top 9

(1) East Duplin vs Spring Creek

(2) Tarboro vs Jones Sr.

(3) Havelock  IDLE

(4) Kinston vs Greene Central

(5) Wallace-Rose Hill at Midway

(6) DH Conley  IDLE

(7) South Central vs Southern Wayne

(8) Jacksonville at Hertford County

(9) North Duplin at Granville Central

 

OTHER GAMES 

JH Rose at CB Aycock

New Bern at Eastern Wayne

James Kenan at Goldsboro

Lejeune at Pender

Southside at Pamlico

Parrott Academy at Grace Christian

Wayne Christian Academy at Bethel Christian Acadmey

Rocky Mount Academy at Faith Christian

Rocky Mount Prep at Northwest Halifax

South Lenoir at Ayden-Grifton

JF Webb at Roanoke Rapids

Northampton at North Edgecombe

Riverside at South Creek

North Lenoir at Washington

Princeton at Swansboro

Richlands at Heide Trask

Dixon at SW Onslow

First Flight at Isle of Wight Academy

East Carteret at Croatan

Columbia at Creswell

SW Edgecombe at Currituck

 

 

 

