GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tiebreakers Sports Bar and Grill in Greenville announced on Facebook Thursday night they will offer a free appetizer to anyone who stands and places their hand over their heart Sunday.

Responding to comments critical of the promotion, the restaurant’s owner said people can choose not to patronize Tiebreakers if they have problem with it.

WNCT Emily Gibbs is speaking with the owner today and will have more coming up starting at 5 on 9 On Your Side.