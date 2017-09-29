New local businesses driving Uptown Greenville’s economy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – a new coffee shop in town is one of many local businesses playing a role in boosting Greenville’s economy.

More and more businesses are popping up around uptown Greenville it seems like almost every month.

Most of them being locally owned or based out of Greenville.

This is all a part of the towns plan to keep Greenville locally owned and driven.

Just recently we’ve seen the addition of Pitt Street Brewery, Smash Waffles, and Blackbeard Coffee Roasters.

City leaders said with the addition of more local businesses there are more opportunities for economic growth.

Business owners predict by the year 2020 Greenville will be an economic hub for local businesses.

The ultimate goal for city officials is to fill the decreasing number of empty spaces in uptown.

“I see the development of other local businesses growing as a great thing for us usually a local business owner is more likely to partner with another local like coffee supplier so that’s good for us,” said Mike Fox, owner of Blackbeard Coffee Rosters.

City leaders leader say they will strive to continue the positive economic growth in Greenville and bring more local to you.

How ironic is it that Greenville’s newest businesses happen to be a coffee brewer on this international coffee day.

