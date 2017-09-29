Men to don red high heels in Kinston for ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly 100 men will walk the streets of Kinston in red high heels Saturday to raise money for SAFE, an organization that fights domestic violence.

Participants will walk a mile in the heels. It’s a national event, but it’s the first year it’s been held in Kinston.

“If you’ve sprained your ankle, or you’ve got a bad foot or a bad knee or a hip, and there is no way you can wear the pumps, come on out anyways,” said Kristi Blizzard, event organizer. “we are not going to turn anyone away.”

Blizzard said they chose the event because it helps bring light to a very serious topic.

“We want to do something that kinda got people’s attention,” Blizzard said. “Because I don’t think people naturally like to talk about domestic abuse or sexual assault.”

The event starts at 4 p.m., and there is still time to register.