First Alert Forecast: Autumn temperatures arrive this weekend

SUMMARY: A cold front brings much cooler temperatures this weekend. Although the local weather pattern will be quiet for now, we are monitoring an area of thunderstorms near Cuba. This area could develop tropically, but it is unclear if the Carolinas will be affected. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy this morning. Temperatures are pretty comfortable and cool, in the lower to mid 60s inland and lower 70s along the coast. Humidity levels are low, thus it will feel cooler. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of showers, mainly along and south of highway 264.  and highs in the 70’s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy tonight with a few passing southern showers (highway 264 and south). Temperatures are cooler, in the lower to mid 50s inland and on either side of 60 along the coast.

THIS WEEKENDSkies will be partly to mostly sunny with a 20-30% chance of showers along the coast on Saturday. Highs are in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of thunderstorms near Cuba and moving toward southeastern Florida. This cluster of storms could develop tropically, but it is unclear if the system will affect the Carolinas.

 

