First Alert Forecast: Autumn temperatures arrive this weekend

SUMMARY: A cold front brings much cooler temperatures this weekend. Although the local weather pattern will be quiet for now, we are monitoring an area of thunderstorms near Cuba. This area could develop tropically, but it is unclear if the Carolinas will be affected. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy this morning. Temperatures are pretty comfortable and cool, in the lower to mid 60s inland and lower 70s along the coast. Humidity levels are low, thus it will feel cooler. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of showers, mainly along and south of highway 264. and highs in the 70’s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy tonight with a few passing southern showers (highway 264 and south). Temperatures are cooler, in the lower to mid 50s inland and on either side of 60 along the coast.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a 20-30% chance of showers along the coast on Saturday. Highs are in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of thunderstorms near Cuba and moving toward southeastern Florida. This cluster of storms could develop tropically, but it is unclear if the system will affect the Carolinas.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 40% 67 ° F precip: 50% 65 ° F precip: 30% 64 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast