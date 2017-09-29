During hurricane season, Crystal Coast still a destination

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–While our coast’s been spared from a direct hit so far, it’s hurricane season. And the threat of bad weather affects the tourism industry.

The summer season is over, but that doesn’t mean tourism along the Crystal Coast is slowing down.

From fishing during the Fall to festivals, there’s plenty to do, including visiting the Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium, Fort Macon State Park, or doing some shopping along Front Street in Beaufort.

“Fall is one of our best times for fabulous fall fishing and a lot of folks who don’t have children in school will come down for a relaxing weekend or a long week or two stays,” Carol Lohr, Crystal Coast Tourism Authority director, said.

Lohr says international travelers from Canada on their way to Florida make up a lot of the tourists this time of year. They usually stay between two to three weeks she said.

The off-season usually lasts until Easter weekend.