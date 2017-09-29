Down Eats: Famiglia in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking to chow down on some authentic Italian favorites, and some homemade New York style pizza, you need to head to Famiglia in Winterville.

Located on Fire Tower Rd. near Pitt Community College, Famiglia is offering up customers time-tested recipes that are sure to please.

From the New York style pies, to the true Sicilian pizza, you won’t leave hungry.

Best part is this place won’t break the bank.

“If you come in during the day you get a slice and a beer for three bucks,” said co-owner and chef Andrew Harris.

If pizza isn’t your thing, don’t worry. They have some of the best, and largest, Chicken Parmesan and lasagna dishes you’ve ever had.

“Homemade lasagna. Look at those. Bubbling, oh that cheese. Oh,” exclaimed Harris.

The classics done right are the reason many people keep coming back for more. Vincent Wascak said he comes at least a few times a week.

“I really just like all the dishes here,” he said. He did add he is a particular fan of any seafood dish.

“This could hold up against any of those very easy,” said Vada Palma when comparing Famiglia to other Italian spots.

But at Famiglia, they’re also serving up some things you may have never had. Chip Davis discovered how good homemade eggplant Parmesan is!

“I just fell in love with it,” he said. “I mean it was just something new and it was so good.”

And how about a 100 year old recipe handed down in Harris’s family — fried mashed potato balls filled with cheese and served next to homemade marina sauce. We give it a “must try” rating!

And don’t forget dessert — Famiglia is also offering up homemade cakes.

“The best part is if they tell me it’s the best they ever had,” said co-owner John Furci. “That’s the best part of this business.”

To learn more about Famiglia, click here.