CRAVEN CO., N.C. (WNCT)- Deputies in Carteret and Craven counties are looking for a rape suspect.

24-year-old Richard Mark Becton has a warrant for statutory rape (13, 14, or 15 year old) and an outstanding order for arrest on a fail to appear for resist, delay, or obstruct a law enforcement officer charge.

Call 252-726-1911 with any information on his whereabouts.