Carteret County Health Department hosts rabies vaccine clinic

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Health Department hosted a free rabies vaccine clinic for county residents Friday on World Rabies Day.

Pet owners had the chance to bring their cats, dogs and ferrets to the Health Department in Morehead City, where staff provided one-year rabies vaccines.

“Rabies is a global problem that we can all play a role in defeating,” Josie Griffin, Animal Control supervisor, said. “You want to make sure your animal is up to date so that way nothing bad happens to them dealing with wildlife or any other circumstances like dog bites.”

Once pets receive the rabies vaccination, pet owners should make sure the rabies tag is located on the pet’s collar and the rabies vaccination certificate is stored in a safe location.

After receiving the one-year rabies vaccination from Animal Control, pets are eligible to receive a three-year rabies vaccination from a local veterinarian next year.