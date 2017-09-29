Ayden Elementary students pack trailer for Irma victims

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Irma relief from eastern North Carolina is on its way to Texas.

Ayden Elementary students, with help from the town of Ayden, collected supplies for victims in Houston, including diapers, water, food, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies and clothing.

They also raised $1,000.

Students and organizers packed a trailer full of the supplies Friday afternoon.

“When you teach to the whole child, you really work towards them understanding the importance of community service and giving back and being there for others,” said Cornelia Cox, Ayden Elementary principal.

The supplies are on their way to Stephen F. Austin Elementary School in Houston.

They’re expected to arrive on Monday.

Ayden Donations View as list View as gallery Open Gallery