Visitors being allowed to return to Hatteras, Ocracoke islands

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Visitors are being allowed to return to Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

Hyde County lifted its visitor evacuation order for Ocracoke at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Ferries running from Cedar Island and Swan Quarter will run on their normal schedules.

Dare County will let visitors back to Hatteras starting at 1 p.m.

At that time, visitors may return to all Hatteras Island villages including Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is warning there are still pocked of sand and water remaining along Highway 12 and on some side roads.

The Sheriff’s Office said NCDOT will be maintaining traffic control points along parts of Highway 12 so crews can clear roads.

Delays are expected.