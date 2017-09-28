Royal Carribean cruise ship brings aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – Cruise ships are bringing much-needed aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Adventure of the Seas delivered a cargo of electric generators, water and medical supplies.

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company asked cruise lines and airlines to help transport aid to the island following Hurricane Maria.

The 3,800 passenger vessel is also transporting aid to Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, which were hit by both Maria and Hurricane Irma.