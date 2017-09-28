People and Places with Pierce: It’s Fair Season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall is fair season in the East.

“I was probably 6 or 7 the first time I ever went so that means I’ve been going at least 70 years,” recalled Patsy Mills McCarter of Black Jack.

And while some things have changed, some never change.

]“When I first started coming it was uptown over there by the airport,” remembered Eloise Slater of Chocowinity. “I just always enjoyed the rides. I never was one to ride the ferris wheel. That was not my bag but anything else I gotta ride it all. Last year I think we rode the roundup.”

“Some of them I like to ride on some of them I don’t care to ride,” added McCarter.

“The bullet,” said Slater. “You probably don’t even remember the bullet. Well it was kind of rough.”

For many, a day at the fair is a day of fun. But there’s a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes to make sure a day of fun goes off without a hitch.

“You pass a health inspection, fire marshall’s inspection, electrical inspection,” explained Sue Hudgell with Millie’s Funnel Cakes. “So it’s just not like you come in here and set up and are ready to go. This trailer is probably cleaner than anybody’s kitchen.”

“Funnel cakes would be my best bet,” added Slater.

“I have a lot of favorite foods but I guess one of my favorites is hot dogs,” said McCarter.

But most of all, it’s the memories that shine through.

“My dad would take us children one night and let us ride on all of the kid’s rides and he’d buy us a funnel cake or a candy apple,” recalled McCarter.

“My daddy had livestock always,” added Slater. “My uncles had stock. We won prizes.”

“I had two sisters and one brother and we all came together and he had to keep up with us,” said McCarter. “It was a fun time.”

They’re memories made to last a lifetime, just as a hot Carolina summer slowly fades to fall.

