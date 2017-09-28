New Netflix, iTunes scam could leave you broke

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new scam is targeting both Netflix and iTunes users into giving up your banking information through a fake login.

Here’s how both of the online scams work:

First, a fake email that appears to be official will pop up in your inbox associated with your online account. The scheme claims there is a problem with your account.

The Netflix one says your account has been deactivated and asks you to click on a fake Netflix link to enter payment details, reinstating the account. The iTunes one claims someone is making unauthorized purchases from your account and asks you to type in your iTunes login to fix it.

