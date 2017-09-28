New Bern’s Walmart Supercenter to reopen Friday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Walmart Supercenter in New Bern is set to reopen. The store, located at 3105 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Blvd, will open its doors at 9am tomorrow morning. Shoppers will then get their first look at all of the upgrades made in a recent store remodel.

Customers will enjoy the following improvements: State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays, lower counters, and improvements made to the apparel, produce and infant departments as well as a new tool department. Store manager Micheal Patterson says, “We’re excited for everyone to come see how we are helping give time back to our customers with a new and improved shopping experience. We’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier.”

To celebrate the completion of the remodel, the store is throwing a party for its customers. On Saturday, there will be giveaways, activities for children and free food samples. They’ll last from 11am to 5pm.