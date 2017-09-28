McDonald’s employee earns high school diploma

WINTERVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Maria Garcia proved today that it is never to late to achieve your goals.

With the help of McDonald’s “Archways to Opportunity” program Garcia was able to obtain her high school diploma.

Garcia, a manager for McDonald’s, has spent the past three years working towards her diploma.

“I worked really hard for it and to be honest, I can’t believe it is over,” said Garcia.

Garcia goes on to say that here ambition will not stop here.

“I am not a hundred percent sure what the next step is, but I have a lot choice,” said Garcia, ” So, whichever one, if not all of them.”

Garcia celebrated the accomplishment today surrounded by friends and family.