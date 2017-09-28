Greenville man transports pet supplies to victims of Irma

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Owner of Barnhill’s Dairy, Kevin Lee, is sending a tractor trailer full of almost 12 tons of pet supplies.

The Greenville native has spent over the past week collecting pet supplies to be taken to Ocala, Florida for animals that have been left victims to Hurricane Irma.

Lee hopes the food will last people a couple of weeks.

“It should last them a couple of weeks. We’re hoping to make a difference,” said Lee, “Two weeks be a long time if you were without.”

Lee says he plans to leave early Friday morning and hopes to be handing out the food by Saturday.