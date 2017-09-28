First Alert Tropical Update: “Maria” slowly pulling away from NC

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: “Maria” has been downgraded to a tropical storm and will continue to slowly pull away NC. Tropical storm-force winds have decreased and conditions will gradually improve today. Elsewhere in the tropics, we continue to watch a cluster of thunderstorms south of Cuba. This system may travel north and affect eastern Florida with wind and rain. Click the video for more details:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
79° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
68° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
68° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
62° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
62° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
62° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
61° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
