First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather returns to ENC

SUMMARY: “Maria” will continue to slowly pull away NC. Tropical storm-force winds and seas are possible early this evening along the northern Outer Banks/sounds, but conditions will gradually improve Thursday. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning with a breeze, out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are comfortable, in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 (cooler at the coast). Winds will be northwesterly at 10-20 mph, with a few gusts over 25 mph at the coast. Small Craft Advisory will be in effect.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear tonight, a little breezy but cooler, temps in the upper 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

TROPICS: “Maria” has been downgraded to a tropical storm and will continue to slowly pull away NC. Tropical storm-force winds have decreased and conditions will gradually improve today. Elsewhere in the tropics, we continue to watch a cluster of thunderstorms south of Cuba. This system may travel north and affect eastern Florida with wind and rain

