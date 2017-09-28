Event showcases impact of minority business owners

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville and Greenville Utilities hosted a Minority Enterprise Development Week luncheon Thursday.

It was part of the city’s annual Minority Enterprise Development Week, which is being held September 25-29.

The week is designed to showcase the impacts of minority enterprises on the local economy.

During the week, there was also an art showcase featuring businesses and organizations dedicated to producing art and cultural artifacts in the city.

A later event will be held at the Emerge Gallery Friday at 7 p.m. It is free to the public.

Organizers are also seeking submissions for a visual art exhibit to be featured in the Greenville community.

 

 

