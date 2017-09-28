ECU receives grant for veteran transition program

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For a veteran coming off serving a tour in the military, going back to school can always be a challenging time

ECU is striving to help eliminate any type of struggle our veterans have by introducing a new program called the Soldiers to Scholars Military Transition Program.

It started this year when the university received a $65,000 dollar grant to help.

Military culture and school culture are two different things.

Traditionally, veterans in four-year universities are older than incoming freshmen.

This often makes the transition difficult.

The program at ECU integrates the veterans before other students come to campus with fellow veterans.

They do things such as read military novels and meet people in similar situations as them.

“This program can help us stay in college because you meet other veterans who can support you and you can go to when you need that help like this is really rough,” said program participant and veteran Nicholas Cain.

The program will run through November.

Instructors hope next fall they can expand the program and continue to receive funding.

Organizers of the program hope in the upcoming years the university will become a leader in supporting veterans after serving their military duties.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s