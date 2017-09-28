ECU receives grant for veteran transition program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For a veteran coming off serving a tour in the military, going back to school can always be a challenging time

ECU is striving to help eliminate any type of struggle our veterans have by introducing a new program called the Soldiers to Scholars Military Transition Program.

It started this year when the university received a $65,000 dollar grant to help.

Military culture and school culture are two different things.

Traditionally, veterans in four-year universities are older than incoming freshmen.

This often makes the transition difficult.

The program at ECU integrates the veterans before other students come to campus with fellow veterans.

They do things such as read military novels and meet people in similar situations as them.

“This program can help us stay in college because you meet other veterans who can support you and you can go to when you need that help like this is really rough,” said program participant and veteran Nicholas Cain.

The program will run through November.

Instructors hope next fall they can expand the program and continue to receive funding.

Organizers of the program hope in the upcoming years the university will become a leader in supporting veterans after serving their military duties.