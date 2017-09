ALBERTSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Duplin County man died in a four-wheeler accident Thursday afternoon, according to the Highway Patrol.

Marty Lane Lee, 57, was riding down a hill when he lost control and his four-wheeler overturned, troopers said.

It happened in the 500 block of Seth Turner Road in Albertson around 12:48 p.m., troopers said.

Lee died on the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.