Deputies: Man commits two armed robberies an hour apart in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies in Beaufort County arrest a man they say robbed two people at gunpoint within an hour of each other.

The first incident occurred around 2 o’clock Monday afternoon on Sept. 25th . Deputies say they received a call that a man with gun approached someone in their garage and demanded money. It happened on Slatestone Road in Washington.

An hour later, deputies responded to another armed robbery call on Bright Road in Chocowinity. During that incident deputies say the victim reported a similar incident. The victim said a man approached them in the yard and after a brief conversation pulled out a gun and attempted to rob him.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says based on the descriptions given by the victims, it appears the suspect was the same person.

On Sept. 26th deputies received an anonymous tip regarding the identity of the suspect. Deputies then arrested Pernell Razor on Sept. 27th.

The 23-year-old was charged with several crimes. He was taken the Beaufort County Jail and given a $200,000 bond.

Investigators expected to make more arrests in these cases.