Conley bounces back by dropping Aycock

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A day after the D.H. Conley Vikings dropped their first match of the year at Hoggard, the Vikings bounced back to defeat C.B. Aycock in straight sets, 25-22, 25-20, 25-12 for a 3-0 victory. The win helped Conley improve to 16-1 on the season while C.B. Aycock falls to 8-6 on the year.
