Career coach helping Lenoir Co. students find their career paths

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — From high school to college, where career coach, Lindsay Phillips is helping students one career path at a time.

“Our goal is that when a child graduates in June and they walk across that stage,” said career coach, Lindsay Phillips. “They are happy and confident and have a plan for their future.”

Remember as a high school student, full of nerves, not sure what exactly was coming after the high school doors closed behind you? Well not for Lenoir County students, because now they have Lindsay Phillips to talk to.

“Are they a details person? Are they a specifics person?” said Phillips. “Do they want to work with computers or with people? And they we can kind of narrow it down visit the programs at the college.”

Also letting students know they don’t need to opt for a four year degree to be successful.

“What the industries are saying is that they need more skilled workers,” said Phillips. “And the community college has met that need by having these program available so that those students can get credentialed and be more employable. And benefit the industry and the community.”

Lenoir Community College recognized the county’s need for more technically skilled workers, so they stepped in.

“We have Electrolux, Kinston news corporation,” said Debra Grimes, senior VP of instruction and student services for Lenoir Community College. “We have Smithfield, Sanderson. We want to help them and we want to help the employers in this county to fill those jobs with qualified people.”

“There are students who kind of just want to work with their hands,” said Grimes. “And be active and do those more trade skills.”

So they reached out to the students, helping them firsthand, which ultimately helps the college, the county and the economy.

“They want our students,” said Grimes. “We’ve had businesses from New Bern, businesses from Greenville, that have asked for our assistance in helping them find graduates who can fill their positions.”

This program is being implemented in North Lenoir high school, South Lenoir high school, and Kinston high school.