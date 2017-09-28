Beaufort County schools bringing robotics and virtual reality to the classroom

Published:

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — In Beaufort County, teachers K-12 are taking virtual field trips. They’re also learning how to train on robotics and coding. It’s all to help educators with their approach to teach STEM education.

They received training throughout this week on both sphero robots and virtual reality googles. The robots will teach their students how to code and program, while the googles will allow teachers to show and tell while they teach. For example, a student can see the Eiffel tower, while being taught about Paris.

“Coding is a discipline that is sorely needed in the United States,” said instructional technology director, Paul Huggins. “There are jobs produced every day and we just don’t have the personnel in the United States to build those jobs.”

The tools work through Bluetooth. The coding will be done through a smart phone.

Students will begin with the basics and work their way up to harder concepts. Each school within Beaufort County will be on rotation for borrowing this technology.

