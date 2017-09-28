2 Halifax Co. football players charged with raping girl in locker room

Published:
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — Two Halifax County high school football players are facing rape charges following an incident in the locker room, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

Raquan Marquest Boswell, 18, of Roanoke Rapids, and Jesse Jyrell Alston, 16, of Littleton, are accused of pushing, restraining and raping a female student in the male locker room, Tripp said. Northwest Collegiate and Technical Academy, former Northwest Halifax High School, confirmed both Boswell and Alston are students.

Both play on the football team, according to maxpreps.com.

According to Tripp, deputies responded to a high school on Wednesday to investigate rape allegations made against the two students.

Both teens were charged with first-degree rape.

The incident is under investigation and more arrests are possible, Tripp said.

 

