Police: Reward offered for information on vandalism at Sampson School

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The owner of the Sampson School is offering a reward for information regarding vandalism of the building.

Police say it happened July 9th at the building on the 600 block of Tower Hill Road.

When officers arrived they found a door open. Once officers walked inside they found damage to several areas and items moved around the property.

The owner of the building is offering $1,000 for information leading the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information can call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3220.