Bayboro, N.C.— Pamlico County man charged with stealing guns.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the Mill Pond Road area of Pamlico County on September 13 in reference to stolen guns, and Daryl Graham Jr. was arrested days later in Craven County.

Graham was interviewed and during the interview, deputies said they determined Graham was responsible for the larceny of two firearms.

Deputies were able to recover one of the stolen guns.

Graham was charged with two counts of Larceny of a Firearm and received a $15,000 secured bond.

Graham will go before a judge on September 29th in Pamlico County District Court.