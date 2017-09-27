North Carolina review board rules against police after video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A citizens’ review board in North Carolina has ruled against a police department in response to an allegation of excessive force in which an officer threatened to kill a man.

Local media outlets report that the Charlotte board ruled 7-1 on Tuesday against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In the March 2016 incident, officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a series of larcenies. James Yarborough, a passenger in the car, ran from police but was caught.

One officer’s body camera video shows Yarborough on the ground for 17 seconds before an officer pulls out his pistol and presses it to Yarborough’s left temple. The officer was heard on the video saying, “I will kill you, you understand? Give me your hand, now!”